📅 Free “Unplugged Texas” evening at McGregor Park

📅 Free “Unplugged Texas” evening at Winston Patrick McGregor Park

“Unplugged Texas: Deep in the Heart 2, Texas Rivers” is happening on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM at Winston Patrick McGregor Park, 1628 W. Henderson, Cleburne, TX 76033.

The event is free and open to the community.

If you need more information, you can contact the City of Cleburne at 10 N. Robinson St., Cleburne, TX 76031 or call 817-645-0900. An email contact is also listed on the event page.