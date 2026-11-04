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Cleburne
📅 Free Photo Society gallery reception at Cleburne Library
3 days ago
📅 Free Photo Society gallery reception at the library
Enjoy local photography at a Photo Society Reception on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 12:00–2:00 PM at the Cleburne Public Library, 302 W. Henderson Street, Cleburne, TX 76033.
This is a gallery show reception and is free by reservation, so be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time.
For general city information, you can contact City of Cleburne, 10 N. Robinson St., Cleburne, TX 76031, Phone: 817-645-0900.
More Info: Calendar • Photo Society Reception
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