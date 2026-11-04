Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Cleburne

📅 Free Photo Society gallery reception at Cleburne Library

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GkkGVul00

📅 Free Photo Society gallery reception at the library

Enjoy local photography at a Photo Society Reception on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 12:00–2:00 PM at the Cleburne Public Library, 302 W. Henderson Street, Cleburne, TX 76033.

This is a gallery show reception and is free by reservation, so be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time.

For general city information, you can contact City of Cleburne, 10 N. Robinson St., Cleburne, TX 76031, Phone: 817-645-0900.

More Info: Calendar • Photo Society Reception

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments