📅 Free Photo Society gallery reception at Cleburne Library

📅 Free Photo Society gallery reception at the library

Enjoy local photography at a Photo Society Reception on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 12:00–2:00 PM at the Cleburne Public Library, 302 W. Henderson Street, Cleburne, TX 76033.

This is a gallery show reception and is free by reservation, so be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time.

For general city information, you can contact City of Cleburne, 10 N. Robinson St., Cleburne, TX 76031, Phone: 817-645-0900.