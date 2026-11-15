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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Clearwater Right Now
Clearwater neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week. If you’ve been wanting to refresh a room or add a game table, these local offers are worth a look.
Beige Leather Sofa with Ottoman
Item: Beige leather sofa with ottoman
Condition: Sofa in okay condition with some wear on cushions and fading; ottoman in good condition
Size: Couch is 84" W x 34" D x 29" H
Location: Inverness, Clearwater, FL (building has an elevator)
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable leather couch set that could work well for a living room, den, or spare room. You’ll need to pick up and handle moving it yourself, but the elevator should make it easier.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tall Corner Curio Cabinet – 6’ H x 2’ W x 15” D
Item: Tall corner curio cabinet
Condition: Described as elegant dark wood with glass doors and an interior light
Size: 6’ H x 2’ W x 15” D
Location: Marina Del Rey, Clearwater Beach, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for displaying collectibles, photos, or special dishes. Fits into a corner, so it’s a nice option for smaller spaces while still giving you storage and display.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Pool Table – 3-Piece Slate
Item: Pool table with 3-piece slate and leather drop pockets
Condition: Light wood, good condition; photo is only to show style, not current setup
Location: Lakeview, Clearwater, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice slate table for a game room if you have the space. The table is already broken down, but you’ll need to bring help and load it yourself. The owner is only giving it away because they don’t have room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items like these tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and make a pickup plan.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.