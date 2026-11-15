Clearwater neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week. If you’ve been wanting to refresh a room or add a game table, these local offers are worth a look.

Item: Beige leather sofa with ottoman

Condition: Sofa in okay condition with some wear on cushions and fading; ottoman in good condition

Size: Couch is 84" W x 34" D x 29" H

Location: Inverness, Clearwater, FL (building has an elevator)

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable leather couch set that could work well for a living room, den, or spare room. You’ll need to pick up and handle moving it yourself, but the elevator should make it easier.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tall corner curio cabinet

Condition: Described as elegant dark wood with glass doors and an interior light

Size: 6’ H x 2’ W x 15” D

Location: Marina Del Rey, Clearwater Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for displaying collectibles, photos, or special dishes. Fits into a corner, so it’s a nice option for smaller spaces while still giving you storage and display.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pool table with 3-piece slate and leather drop pockets

Condition: Light wood, good condition; photo is only to show style, not current setup

Location: Lakeview, Clearwater, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice slate table for a game room if you have the space. The table is already broken down, but you’ll need to bring help and load it yourself. The owner is only giving it away because they don’t have room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items like these tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and make a pickup plan.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.