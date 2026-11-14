Clearwater’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior IT talent. If you’ve got deep experience and want sunshine with your next role, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: PODS

PODS Location: Clearwater, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise data science architecture on a Snowflake + Databricks stack, setting standards for ML, MLOps, and optimization across the company. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in data science/ML, love system-level thinking, and want to shape how AI and analytics are done at scale.

Employer: The E.W. Scripps Company

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time, On-call

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on tier II support for the hardware and software that keep a national TV network on the air 24/7. Good fit if you have 5–7 years broadcast and/or IT experience, strong networking skills, and like field work, troubleshooting, and special projects.

Employer: BayCare Health System

Location: BayCare System Office East, Clearwater, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Shift: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM , Weekend: Occasional, On-call: Yes

, Occasional, Yes Salary: Not listed

High-impact enterprise architecture role leading design and integration of large-scale healthcare and payer systems. Great if you bring 10+ years of relevant IT/healthcare experience, deep knowledge of APIs, FHIR, HL7, X12, and want to shape BayCare’s long-term IT and population health strategy.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—senior IT roles in Clearwater tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.