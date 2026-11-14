Clearwater has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from healthcare scheduling to fitness sales and manufacturing support. If you like helping people and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the main link between Respiratory Therapists and patients, handling calls, emails, and appointment scheduling. Good fit if you’re calm on the phone, can juggle changing schedules, and like work that directly supports patient care.

Employer: Saint-Gobain Critical Process Solutions

Location: Hybrid – Largo, FL or Beaverton, MI (listed under Clearwater area)

(listed under Clearwater area) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17.50–$29.00/hour + up to 10% annual bonus

You’ll manage customer orders from placement through delivery, working with supply chain, manufacturing, and sales to keep things on track. This role stands out for its clear pay range, bonus eligibility, and strong benefits package, plus experience in a technical/manufacturing setting.

Employer: LA Fitness

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $16.50–$30.00/hour

Mix of customer service, sales, and light management in a fitness club setting. You’ll help members, support sales goals, handle cash and basic banking-style tasks, and assist with daily store operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s really a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.