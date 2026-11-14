Clearwater has some strong hands-on roles right now, especially for experienced techs who like turning wrenches and solving problems.

Here are a few solid transportation openings worth a look:

Employer: Dimmitt Automotive Group

Dimmitt Automotive Group Location: Clearwater, FL 33763

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $125,000 per year

Senior-level role in a long-time, family-owned dealership. Work on GM vehicles, handle advanced diagnostics and repairs, and you may qualify for up to a $10,000 sign-on bonus plus health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Dimmitt Automotive Group (Cycle Springs Powersports, LLC)

Dimmitt Automotive Group (Cycle Springs Powersports, LLC) Location: Clearwater, FL 33761

Type: Full-time

Pay: Depends on skills and experience

Senior motorcycle/powersports tech role working on motorcycles and ATVs. If you have 5+ years in powersports and strong diagnostic skills, this comes with up to a $10,000 sign-on bonus, health benefits, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

(Alternate listing of the same role is also on Indeed: Motorcycle Technician – Cycle Springs Powersports)

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, line up your certifications, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.