Clearwater’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from clinics to home care to big hospital systems. If you’re in the medical field, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Evara Health

Evara Health Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Nonprofit community health center role focused on complex rheumatologic conditions in an integrated care setting. Strong benefits, 20 days PTO, paid holidays and birthday, retirement match up to 4%, and up to $1,500/year for education and professional development.

Employer: Comprehensive Spine Institute

Comprehensive Spine Institute Location: Clearwater, FL (multiple clinic locations, travel required)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Front-desk and clinical support in a fast-paced spine clinic—check-in/out, insurance, vitals, EMR, and scheduling. Good fit if you’re cheerful, tech-savvy, and want to break into or grow in the medical field, with competitive pay and full benefits.

Employer: BayCare Health System

BayCare Health System Location: Clearwater, FL (float across BayCare system)

Type: 13-week assignment, Monday–Friday, 2:30 pm–11:00 pm

13-week assignment, Salary: Not listed

Certified Sterile Processing Tech role handling decontamination, prep, packaging, and sterilization for a large hospital network. Ideal if you have 1+ year sterile processing experience, want steady weekday shifts, and like variety by floating to different BayCare facilities.

Employer: Akumin

Akumin Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient imaging role producing digital X-rays and working closely with radiologists and patients. Requires ARRT (R), state license (if applicable), and CPR, with perks like competitive pay, flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare of Seminole

SYNERGY HomeCare of Seminole Location: Clearwater, FL (in-home care)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Hands-on home care role helping clients with ADLs, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Great if you want flexible hours, strong hourly pay, and time-and-a-half for overtime/holidays, plus bonuses and 24/7 office support.

Employer: PDS Health (Northwood Modern Dentistry)

PDS Health (Northwood Modern Dentistry) Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00–$55.00/hour

Preventive care and patient education role in a modern dental practice focused on the “Perfect Patient Experience.” Offers strong hourly pay, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO, free CE, childcare assistance, and 401(k) with company contributions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.