Clearwater’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are staffing up for steady crowds. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and good views, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shephard's Beach Resort

Shephard's Beach Resort Location: Clearwater Beach, FL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $11.98/hour + tips (not listed but typical for bartending)

High-volume bar right on the beach with a fun, fast pace and amazing views. Looking for 21+ bartenders with 2+ years’ full-liquor experience; free employee parking and weekend/holiday shifts required.

Employer: Shephard's Beach Resort

Shephard's Beach Resort Location: Clearwater Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $48,000 – $52,000/year

Lead reservations, group bookings, and revenue for a busy beachfront resort. This is a career-track role with paid vacation, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and employee discounts for someone with 3–5 years hotel/reservations experience.

Employer: Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key

Location: Clearwater Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)

Full-time (32–40 hours/week) Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hour

Hands-on role running an authentic Neapolitan pizza station with a high-heat oven. Great fit if you already have 2+ years as a pizza chef/pizzaiolo, love dough, and want solid benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key

Location: Clearwater Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)

Full-time (32–40 hours/week) Pay: $19.00 – $24.00/hour

Own the dough program behind true Neapolitan pizza, from mixing to fermentation. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, into the science of baking, and want hotel-level benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) match).

Employer: The Preserve at Dunedin

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Keep a senior living community kitchen clean and running smoothly while supporting resident meals. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match in a long-term care setting.

Employer: Homeless Emergency Project (HEP)

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.50 – $19.00/hour

Support daily meal service for residents and guests at a local nonprofit campus. You’ll help with kitchen setup, volunteers, inventory, and food safety, and HEP will cover your ServSafe Manager certification within 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.