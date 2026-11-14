Clearwater has some solid admin openings right now, from medical front desks to corporate executive support. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers, these are worth a look.

Employer: New Era Medical

New Era Medical Location: Clearwater, FL (in person)

Clearwater, FL (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off, on-the-job training

Holistic medical clinic front desk role where you greet patients, manage a busy phone line, schedule visits, and handle payments. Good fit if you like a fast pace, have 1–2+ years of customer service and computer skills, and enjoy helping people feel welcome.

Employer: PODS

Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level admin role supporting up to 3 Vice Presidents with complex calendars, travel, meetings, and special projects. Best for someone with 5–7 years of admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and comfort handling confidential info and fast-changing priorities.

Employer: vision maker

Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Bonus based on performance, company parties, paid time off

Part-time front desk role in a busy property management office, handling calls, visitors, tenant files, insurance documents, and collections support. Great if you’re detail-focused, comfortable on the phone, and have some receptionist or admin experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local admin jobs tend to fill fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.