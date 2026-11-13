Clearwater’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in finance, insurance, and mortgage. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to move up or switch lanes.

Employer: Frank Winston Crum Insurance

Frank Winston Crum Insurance Location: Clearwater, FL (on-site at company HQ)

(on-site at company HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $158,000/year

Lead a construction defect claims team at a long‑standing, family‑owned employer with a big Clearwater campus and strong benefits (low‑cost health, 401(k) match, paid time off, education support). You’ll oversee complex liability claims, guide adjusters, manage litigation strategy, and partner closely with the Director of Casualty Claims.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Clearwater, FL area (must be able to work at multiple branches in Clearwater, Largo, Dunedin, Seminole, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg)

(must be able to work at multiple branches in Clearwater, Largo, Dunedin, Seminole, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg) Type: Full-time

Posting End Date: 20 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Run a retail banking branch for a major national bank, leading sales, service, and operations. You’ll complete the Branch Manager Readiness Program, coach a team, grow deposits and lending, and balance growth with risk and compliance; 5+ years banking/branch experience and 2+ years leadership required.

Employer: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

Location: Remote in the Clearwater, FL area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36,000 base + incentive pay

Lead your own mortgage branch under a well‑known national brand, with a focus on sales, recruiting, and pipeline management while corporate handles processing. This role is ideal for proven mortgage branch leaders who know FHA/VA/FNMA/FHLMC programs and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Clearwater leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.