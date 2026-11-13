undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Clearwater, FL Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Clearwater’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in finance, insurance, and mortgage. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to move up or switch lanes.
Senior Construction Defect Claims Manager
- Employer: Frank Winston Crum Insurance
- Location: Clearwater, FL (on-site at company HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $158,000/year
Lead a construction defect claims team at a long‑standing, family‑owned employer with a big Clearwater campus and strong benefits (low‑cost health, 401(k) match, paid time off, education support). You’ll oversee complex liability claims, guide adjusters, manage litigation strategy, and partner closely with the Director of Casualty Claims.
Branch Manager – Clearwater District
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Clearwater, FL area (must be able to work at multiple branches in Clearwater, Largo, Dunedin, Seminole, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg)
- Type: Full-time
- Posting End Date: 20 Nov 2026 (may close early)
Run a retail banking branch for a major national bank, leading sales, service, and operations. You’ll complete the Branch Manager Readiness Program, coach a team, grow deposits and lending, and balance growth with risk and compliance; 5+ years banking/branch experience and 2+ years leadership required.
Mortgage Branch Manager
- Employer: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage
- Location: Remote in the Clearwater, FL area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $36,000 base + incentive pay
Lead your own mortgage branch under a well‑known national brand, with a focus on sales, recruiting, and pipeline management while corporate handles processing. This role is ideal for proven mortgage branch leaders who know FHA/VA/FNMA/FHLMC programs and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow production.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Clearwater leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.