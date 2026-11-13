Clearwater’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and tech roles open right now.

Employer: A Hiring Company

A Hiring Company Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22/hour , 40 hrs/week + OT + bonus (expected 50–60 hrs/week )

, 40 hrs/week (expected ) Perks: PTO, 401K + employer match, health insurance, uniforms, boot program, safety equipment

If you have 3+ years roll off experience, this is a steady, higher-hour role with overtime and bonuses plus strong benefits.

Employer: Ferman Ford

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive flat-rate pay (based on experience)

Competitive flat-rate pay (based on experience) Perks: Yearly tech bonus program, paid training & ASE help, tool assistance, 401K, health/dental/vision, PTO

For seasoned techs (5+ years experience), this role offers advanced diagnostics, hybrid/EV work, and chances to mentor junior techs in a modern, air-conditioned shop.

Employer: Amazon DSP – Alpha One Logistics

Location: 13133 34th Street North, Clearwater, FL 33762

Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Pay: From $22/hour , paid bi-weekly

, paid bi-weekly Schedule: 4 days/week, 8–10 hour shifts , at least 1 weekend day required

4 days/week, , at least required Perks: Vehicle provided, paid training, OT, PTO, 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, referral program, flexible schedule

Great fit if you have 1+ year delivery experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours delivering packages with a company van.

If something here looks close to what you want, apply soon and then keep an eye out for interviews—Clearwater transportation jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.