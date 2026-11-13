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Clearwater
🚌 Clearwater FL Transportation Jobs with Multiple $20+ Roles
10 days ago
Clearwater’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and tech roles open right now.
Experienced Roll Off Truck Driver - Immediate Opening
- Employer: A Hiring Company
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$22/hour, 40 hrs/week + OT + bonus (expected 50–60 hrs/week)
- Perks: PTO, 401K + employer match, health insurance, uniforms, boot program, safety equipment
If you have 3+ years roll off experience, this is a steady, higher-hour role with overtime and bonuses plus strong benefits.
A-Level Automotive Service Technician
- Employer: Ferman Ford
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive flat-rate pay (based on experience)
- Perks: Yearly tech bonus program, paid training & ASE help, tool assistance, 401K, health/dental/vision, PTO
For seasoned techs (5+ years experience), this role offers advanced diagnostics, hybrid/EV work, and chances to mentor junior techs in a modern, air-conditioned shop.
Alpha One Logistics Delivery Driver
- Employer: Amazon DSP – Alpha One Logistics
- Location: 13133 34th Street North, Clearwater, FL 33762
- Type: Full-time, non-CDL
- Pay: From $22/hour, paid bi-weekly
- Schedule: 4 days/week, 8–10 hour shifts, at least 1 weekend day required
- Perks: Vehicle provided, paid training, OT, PTO, 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, tuition reimbursement, referral program, flexible schedule
Great fit if you have 1+ year delivery experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours delivering packages with a company van.
If something here looks close to what you want, apply soon and then keep an eye out for interviews—Clearwater transportation jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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