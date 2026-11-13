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Clearwater
🔧 Clearwater FL Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Clearwater’s hospitality and property market is busy right now, and hands-on roles are in demand. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.
Housekeeper – Shephard's Beach Resort
- Employer: Shephard's Beach Resort
- Location: Clearwater Beach, FL (on-site)
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Perks: Free on-site parking, employee discount, referral program
Clean guest rooms and resort areas right on beautiful Clearwater Beach. You’ll stay active with lots of walking and movement, and they offer flexible hours including weekends and holidays.
Maintenance Supervisor – Palm Avenue Apartments
- Employer: Palm Avenue Apartments
- Location: Clearwater, FL (in person)
- Pay: $27.00 – $30.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday, with on-call/weekend rotation
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, holidays, 401k-style benefits, training, tuition reimbursement, employee discounts
Lead maintenance for a multifamily community, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and unit turns. Great fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience and HVAC certification, want steady hours, and like solving hands-on problems.
Custodian – Calvary Christian High School (HHS)
- Employer: HHS
- Location: Calvary Christian High School, Clearwater, FL
- Pay: $15.50/hour
- Type: Part-time
- Shift: Evening/Night
- Benefits: PTO, medical, dental, 401K, short-term disability, life insurance, safety incentives
Keep classrooms and common areas clean and safe in a school setting. Good for night owls who want steady part-time work with benefits and don’t mind physical tasks like floor care and moving carts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening once they see a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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