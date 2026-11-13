Clearwater’s hospitality and property market is busy right now, and hands-on roles are in demand. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shephard's Beach Resort

Shephard's Beach Resort Location: Clearwater Beach, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Perks: Free on-site parking, employee discount, referral program

Clean guest rooms and resort areas right on beautiful Clearwater Beach. You’ll stay active with lots of walking and movement, and they offer flexible hours including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Palm Avenue Apartments

Location: Clearwater, FL (in person)

(in person) Pay: $27.00 – $30.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: 8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday, with on-call/weekend rotation

8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday, with on-call/weekend rotation Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, holidays, 401k-style benefits, training, tuition reimbursement, employee discounts

Lead maintenance for a multifamily community, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and unit turns. Great fit if you have 2+ years maintenance experience and HVAC certification, want steady hours, and like solving hands-on problems.

Employer: HHS

Location: Calvary Christian High School, Clearwater, FL

Pay: $15.50/hour

Type: Part-time

Part-time Shift: Evening/Night

Evening/Night Benefits: PTO, medical, dental, 401K, short-term disability, life insurance, safety incentives

Keep classrooms and common areas clean and safe in a school setting. Good for night owls who want steady part-time work with benefits and don’t mind physical tasks like floor care and moving carts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening once they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.