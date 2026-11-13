Clearwater has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from office-based to fully remote and outdoor field work. If you like talking to people and closing deals (or setting them up), these are worth a look.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Remote , based out of Clearwater, FL

, based out of Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about phone-based sales: handling inbound and outbound calls, explaining products, answering questions, and helping patients and doctors get what they need. Good fit if you like structured work, tracking your results, and working from home while still being part of a sales team.

Employer: Rushmore Management

Location: Clearwater, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$24/hour + commission

You’ll give tours, handle applications and leases, and help keep the property full and residents happy. Great if you have property management experience and want steady pay, commission, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Florida’s fast-growing window company (windows, doors, roofing)

Florida’s fast-growing window company (windows, doors, roofing) Location: Clearwater, FL (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Estimated $50K–$75K

Walk neighborhoods, chat with homeowners, and set free inspection appointments—no selling or closing deals yourself. Training is provided, so this can be a good entry point into sales if you’re friendly, like being outside, and have reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles open too. Don’t wait too long; the good sales spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.