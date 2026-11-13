Clearwater’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, with solid options in auto service, retail, and property management. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ferman Ford

Ferman Ford Location: Clearwater, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, alternating Saturdays, Sundays off )

(Mon–Fri, alternating Saturdays, ) Salary: Not listed (includes aggressive bonus plan)

Work the service drive at a long-time, family-owned dealership. You’ll greet customers, write repair orders, explain work and costs, and keep folks updated while their car is in the shop. Comes with paid training, 401(k) with company participation, health/dental/vision, PTO, and employee pricing on vehicles and service.

Employer: Trulieve

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time , up to 40 hrs/week

, up to 40 hrs/week Salary: $16.50 per hour

Lead a retail team in one of the fastest-growing industries. You’ll handle opening/closing, coach staff, manage inventory, and make sure customers have a smooth, compliant experience. Expect evening, weekend, and holiday shifts, plus a benefits package with paid time off.

Employer: Richman Property Services, Inc.

Location: Bayside Court & Belleair Place, Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$23.00 per hour

Help run two apartment communities and be a go-to person for residents. You’ll handle resident questions, work orders, lease renewals, inspections, and records, with a focus on great service. Role includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition/student loan support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles on their site, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.