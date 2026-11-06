📣 Clearwater, FL Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Clearwater’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level canvassing to six-figure SaaS roles. Here are several solid picks if you like talking to people and closing deals.

Employer: Teamwork Commerce

Location: Clearwater, FL (office-based with some flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commission (no exact range listed)

Hunting-focused role where you build your own target list, run outbound campaigns (email, calls, LinkedIn), and work trade shows for a global retail tech company. Strong path to Account Executive with direct coaching, benefits, 401(k), and travel to industry events.

Employer: Primis (recruiting for a global cybersecurity leader)

Location: Clearwater, FL or Washington, DC – Hybrid (4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K–$120K OTE, 50/50 base/commission

Own the full sales cycle selling a well-known, AI-driven cybersecurity platform to SMBs (25–500 employees). Great fit if you have 1–3 years SaaS/software sales or you’re an SDR/BDR ready to step into a full AE role with strong career growth and bonuses.

Employer: TD SYNNEX

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a large tech distributor’s sales team by handling inbound/outbound calls, quotes, and order processing while keeping customers happy. Good match if you’re organized, like multitasking, and want training, career growth programs, and strong benefits in a professional office setting.

Employer: Florida’s Fast Growing Window Company

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50K–$75K

Outdoor role canvassing neighborhoods, spotting homes that need new windows/doors/roofing, and booking free inspections – no selling. Full training is provided, so it’s a good option if you’re new to sales and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Mc Coastal Partners, Inc

Location: Clearwater, FL (in-person, events-based)

Type: Full-time, entry level

Salary: $900–$1,100 per week (base + performance bonuses)

Entry-level events and promotions role working live pop-up events, retail activations, and community spots, talking with customers and supporting sales/sign-ups. Ideal if you want paid training, mentorship, and fast-paced, social work instead of a desk job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—many of these teams are open to people who are hungry to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.