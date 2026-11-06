🔧 Clearwater, FL Building & Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Openings

Clearwater’s busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, plants, and apartments running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carpenter Technology Corporation (Dynamet)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (Dynamet) Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time , 12-hour night shift (6 PM–6 AM, 2-2-3 schedule)

, 12-hour Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to expert for electrical and mechanical equipment in a high-tech metals plant, handling advanced troubleshooting, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have industrial maintenance experience, know your way around PLC/AC/DC drives, and like a fast-paced, safety-focused environment with a full benefits package.

Employer: The E.W. Scripps Company

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day building and grounds upkeep for a major media company—everything from light repairs and office furniture fixes to basic plumbing, electrical, and janitorial oversight. Great for someone with 2+ years facilities experience, strong safety awareness, and who likes being the person everyone calls when something needs to get done.

Employer: Willow Bridge Property Company

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a residential community in top shape by handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and appliance repairs, plus resident service requests. Ideal if you have 1+ year maintenance experience, strong HVAC skills (EPA/HVAC certs a plus), and don’t mind being on-call for emergencies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.