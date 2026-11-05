🏥 Clearwater Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible & Patient-Facing Roles

Clearwater’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in clinics and out in the community. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want stable, meaningful work.

Employer: Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants

Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants Location: Clearwater, FL

Employment type: Not listed (front-desk / office-based)

Not listed (front-desk / office-based) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first point of contact for patients at a busy cardiology practice—scheduling visits, labs, and tests, collecting payments, and keeping charts accurate in the EMR. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want to build experience in a specialty clinic.

Employer: AdaptHealth

Location: Clearwater, FL

Employment type: Full-time

Salary: Compensation based on experience, location, and role level (not a set range listed)

This role supports home medical equipment services behind the scenes—improving workflows, handling insurance and documentation, and helping teams deliver smooth patient care. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock purchase plan, and more, ideal if you like problem-solving and working with data and systems.

Employer: InHome Therapy

Location: Clearwater, FL (home visits in surrounding area)

Employment type: Part-time, per-visit

Salary: $45–$50 per visit

Home health PTA role treating adult and senior patients where they live, with a flexible schedule and steady referrals. You’ll get mileage reimbursement, paid training, a tablet with data, and strong clinical support—great if you want more freedom in your day and one-on-one patient time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Clearwater moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.