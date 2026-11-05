📋 Clearwater FL Admin Jobs – Multiple Office & Claims Roles

Clearwater’s admin scene is busy right now, with front desk and back-office roles popping up across town. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (Spa front desk role)

Not listed (Spa front desk role) Location: Clearwater Beach, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet guests, manage appointments, answer phones, and keep the spa front desk running smoothly. Good fit if you like a calm, customer-focused setting and have solid computer and phone skills.

Employer: Integrity / Insurance Administrative Solutions (IAS)

Location: Clearwater, FL (onsite to start, possible hybrid later)

(onsite to start, possible hybrid later) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review and process medical claims, interpret benefits, and watch for possible fraud or errors. Ideal if you already have at least 1 year of health insurance claims experience and are comfortable with medical forms and Microsoft Office.

Employer: LRG CONSTRUCTION

Location: Clearwater, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 30–40 hours/week )

(about ) Salary: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour

Run day-to-day office operations, from phones and filing to calendars and QuickBooks support. Great for someone who likes being the go-to person in the office and has strong computer and organization skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.