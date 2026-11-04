🛒 Clearwater FL Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Clearwater’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid part-time and full-time roles across retail, banking, and car wash services. If you like helping people and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group) Location: Clearwater, FL 33763

Pay: $15/hour (range listed $14–$15/hour , experience/location may affect rate)

(range listed , experience/location may affect rate) Type: Part-time

Stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products looking great for big-name brands in multiple local stores. This is a good fit if you like working on your own, using your phone for app-based tasks, and staying on the move.

Employer: Seacoast Bank

Location: Clearwater, FL (Belleair Bluffs branch)

Pay: Not listed (includes $1,000 hiring bonus )

Not listed (includes ) Type: Full-time

Handle everyday banking needs like deposits, withdrawals, and cashing checks while building relationships with customers. Great if you have cash-handling experience, enjoy helping people with their money, and want a stable, growth-focused banking role.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Clearwater, FL

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time

Help guests find gifts, snacks, and fun items in the Cracker Barrel store—no retail experience needed. Comes with weekly pay, same-day pay access, discounts, and training from day one in a busy, guest-focused setting.

Employer: Bubble Down Car Wash

Location: Clearwater, FL

Pay: $15/hour starting + commission opportunities

Type: Part-time (outdoor, active role)

Greet customers, suggest wash packages, and help keep the car wash running smoothly with hands-on site tasks. Good for energetic people who like working outside, want commission on top of hourly pay, and are open to growing with a fast-expanding company.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.