🚌 Clearwater FL Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Clearwater has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from local pizza runs to long-haul medical trips and heavy equipment work on busy jobsites.

Below are several solid options if you’re comfortable behind the wheel and ready to work.

Employer: NationWide NEMT

NationWide NEMT Location: Clearwater, FL (travel across the U.S.)

Type: Per diem / temporary, on-call

Pay: Up to $250 per day

You’ll drive patients on long-distance, state-to-state medical trips with a two-driver rotation and medical staff on board. Meals, some hotels, flights (when needed), and approved travel costs are covered, and you can accept or decline trips based on your schedule—best for someone who likes travel, can be away several days, and doesn’t need steady weekly hours.

Employer: Evolution Contracting

Location: Clearwater, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $23.00 per hour

Operate multiple machines (excavator, dozer, loader, skid steer, roller, etc.) on active construction sites and help the pipe crew when needed. This role comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO, but you must pass a drug test and background check and show your skills on-site during the interview.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Clearwater, FL 33762 (Feathersound area)

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: About $18.00–$26.00 per hour (with tips & mileage)

Deliver pizzas for busy Clearwater and Largo stores with cash tips paid daily, mileage reimbursement, and paid training. You’ll need to be 18+, have 2 years of driving experience, your own insured car, and pass MVR and background checks; flexible schedules and growth into management make this good if you want steady local work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.