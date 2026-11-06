📅 Holiday Passport, Parade & Christmas Fun in Clearwater County

Clearwater County is rolling out a full month of Christmas activities:

Dec. 1–16 – Holiday Passport Program

Pick up your FREE Holiday Passport at the Clearwater County Chamber office. Visit the businesses listed, get every spot marked, and return your completed passport to the Chamber by Dec. 16 at 5 pm to be entered in a prize drawing on Dec. 18.

Dec. 4 – Orofino Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

6 pm, Orofino City Park: Christmas parade, old-fashioned tree lighting, bed races, and pictures with Santa. Theme: “Where Timber, Tradition and Christmas Come Together.”

Want to be in the 2026 Old Fashioned Light Parade? Sign up free at LCCU in Orofino, or contact 6cdirector@gmail.com or 208-476-4335. You do not need to be a Chamber member.

Dec. 1–13 – Storefront Decorating Contest (County-wide)

Businesses decorate; the public votes Dec. 9–13 by calling, dropping a ballot at the Chamber office, or emailing the Chamber. Winners for Orofino, Weippe, Pierce, and Elk River announced Dec. 16.

Dec. 16–20 – County Grand Champion Storefront

Vote again Dec. 16–20 the same ways. Grand Champion announced Dec. 23.

Dec. 1–31 – Holiday Open Houses

Holiday Open Houses will be happening in every community.

Businesses: join the Chamber or, if you’re already a member, add your Open House to the online calendar at clearwatercountyadventures.com/all-events/ or submit via clearwatercountyadventures.com/submit-an-event/.

Questions? Call 208-476-4335 or email 6cdirector@gmail.com.