🚨 Deputies seize 10 pounds of meth in Clearlake Oaks search

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies and detectives served search warrants at two homes on Monday, Nov. 9 — one in Clearlake Oaks and one in Lucerne — after investigating suspected drug sales.

At the Clearlake Oaks home, investigators found about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, packaged in roughly one‑pound amounts, along with a scale and a black powder handgun. No additional evidence was found at the Lucerne location.

While deputies were on scene, Joel Langan, 69, of Clearlake Oaks, arrived at the residence. According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to buying about 5 pounds of meth from the Bay Area in recent months, said he had the remaining 5 pounds for a longer period, and admitted to selling meth and owning the gun.

Langan was arrested on felony charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The investigation is ongoing.