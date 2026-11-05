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Clearlake
Clearlake to Host 2027 Bassmaster Kayak Series
7 days ago
The City of Clearlake will host the 2027 Bassmaster Kayak Series on April 17–18, 2027 on Clear Lake, bringing a full weekend of competitive kayak fishing to the community. Anglers and visitors are invited to plan ahead to attend and enjoy the event and local area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Clearlake, CA - Government
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