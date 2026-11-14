Clearfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with stores and service centers looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like helping customers and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: L&R DISTRIBUTORS

L&R DISTRIBUTORS Location: Clearfield, UT (route also covers Ogden, Brigham City, Sunset)

(route also covers Ogden, Brigham City, Sunset) Type: Part-time to full-time potential (up to 35 hrs/week)

Part-time to (up to 35 hrs/week) Pay: $16.00/hour + mileage/toll reimbursement & paid drive time

You’ll stock and organize cosmetics and other products in major grocery stores, set up displays, and follow planograms using a company tablet. Comes with 401(k) and sick time for part-time, and medical, dental, vision & life insurance if you move to full-time after 60 days of 30+ hours.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Clearfield, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the store clean, stocked, and friendly for late shoppers while following food safety and store safety rules. Good fit if you can handle a fast pace, basic math, and like helping customers find what they need.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Clearfield, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Open and close the service center, handle cash security, and lead the team while doing oil changes and basic vehicle services. Great if you have some automotive or retail experience and want more responsibility with strong customer interaction.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Clearfield, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Very similar to the Technician A Key Holder role: you’ll manage opening/closing, support daily operations, and perform oil changes and minor services while keeping customers happy. Good step if you’re handy with cars and ready to be a trusted key holder.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a schedule or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.