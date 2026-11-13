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🛒 Clearfield UT Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Clearfield has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from fun seasonal work to steady weekday roles. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Store Sales Associate Lead – Part Time
- Employer: DAISO
- Location: Clearfield, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team in a busy retail store, help customers, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Good fit if you have retail experience, like coaching others, and enjoy hitting sales goals.
Santa Host / Helper – Seasonal
- Employer: FotoFly
- Location: Clearfield, UT (FotoFly Santa event)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary (Seasonal)
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
- Season: Early November – December 24
- Perks: Employee discount
Fun, fast-paced holiday job helping families through a unique Santa photo experience. Great if you’re outgoing, love kids, and want extra cash for the holidays without a long-term commitment.
Sales Assistant
- Employer: Lifetime Products, Inc.
- Location: Clearfield, UT
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, on-site gym and clinic, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, tuition assistance after 90 days
Office-based role supporting the sales team with customer communication and paperwork. Nice option if you want steady hours, growth potential, and strong benefits in a well-known local company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you apply, do it soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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