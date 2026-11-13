Clearfield has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from fun seasonal work to steady weekday roles. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: DAISO

DAISO Location: Clearfield, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a busy retail store, help customers, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Good fit if you have retail experience, like coaching others, and enjoy hitting sales goals.

Employer: FotoFly

FotoFly Location: Clearfield, UT (FotoFly Santa event)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary (Seasonal)

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Season: Early November – December 24

Early Perks: Employee discount

Fun, fast-paced holiday job helping families through a unique Santa photo experience. Great if you’re outgoing, love kids, and want extra cash for the holidays without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Lifetime Products, Inc.

Location: Clearfield, UT

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, on-site gym and clinic, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, tuition assistance after 90 days

Office-based role supporting the sales team with customer communication and paperwork. Nice option if you want steady hours, growth potential, and strong benefits in a well-known local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you apply, do it soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.