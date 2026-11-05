🏥 Clearfield, UT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Clearfield right now, with options from public health to senior care and rehab nursing. If you’re licensed and like helping people, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Davis County Government – Davis County Health Department, Family Health Division

Davis County Government – Location: Clearfield, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.89 – $55.46/hour, based on experience

Lead nursing for Maternal & Child Health and Immunization programs in a fast-paced public health clinic. Strong benefits (pension, 401k match, generous PTO, day-one medical/dental/vision) plus the chance to shape community health, mentor nurses, and coordinate outreach and student rotations.

Employer: MBK Senior Living

Location: Clearfield, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on caregiving role helping residents with daily activities, meals, and getting to programs in a lively senior community. Good fit if you want flexible hours, on-the-job training, a free meal each shift, 401(k) with match, and a team that offers lots of in-person and virtual training.

Employer: Thatcher Brook Rehabilitation & Care

Location: Clearfield, UT

Type: Not stated (in-person nursing role; likely regular shifts)

Not stated (in-person nursing role; likely regular shifts) Pay: From $36.00/hour

Provide resident-centered care in a skilled nursing and rehab setting, including meds, treatments, and care plan coordination. Offers competitive pay, health and vision insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and chances for continuing education in a supportive team environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.