Clearfield has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to banking and firearms sales. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2129

Walmart Supercenter #2129 Location: 100 Supercenter Dr, Clearfield, PA 16830

Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Why it’s worth a look: Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with their vehicles while they shop. Walmart offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, paid time off, and Live Better U education benefits with tuition fully covered for approved programs.

Employer: Northwest Bank

Location: Clearfield, PA (Financial Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Front-line banking role where you help customers open accounts, handle transactions, and talk through their money goals. Good fit if you have customer service or retail experience and want to move into banking and finance with room to grow.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Clearfield, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Help customers choose firearms, ammo, and accessories while staying on top of safety rules and regulations. Role comes with a 401(k) match, healthcare options, 15% associate discount, and other support programs, plus chances to cross-train in other departments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.