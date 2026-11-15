Looking for a good dog to join your family in Clearfield, KY? The team at Tri-County Animal Shelter has a couple of wonderful mixed-breed boys hoping for a fresh start.

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Tri-County Animal Shelter – 2450 Ky Hwy 519, Clearfield, KY

– 2450 Ky Hwy 519, Clearfield, KY Contact: (606) 784-4930

Adoption process: The shelter does not have an online application. Please visit in person or call if you’re interested in Hank.

Hank is an adult mixed-breed boy who’s waiting at Tri-County for someone to come meet him in person. The shelter staff can tell you more about his personality, whether he’s good with other pets, and any vetting he’s had when you call or stop by.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tri-County Animal Shelter – 2450 Ky Hwy 519, Clearfield, KY

– 2450 Ky Hwy 519, Clearfield, KY Contact: (606) 784-4930

Adoption process: No online application – please call or visit the shelter during open hours (8am–4pm daily).

Cob is a younger mixed-breed pup with a $100 adoption fee. The shelter can share more about his energy level, training, and how he does with kids or other animals when you reach out.

👉 Meet Cob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re nearby, consider stopping by Tri-County Animal Shelter any day between 8am and 4pm or calling (606) 784-4930 to ask about Hank or Cob. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in the Clearfield area can also help these boys find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.