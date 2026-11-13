The Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Department is thanking local residents for continued support through donations, bingos, and other fundraisers, which help buy and maintain critical tools and equipment for emergencies. Community funding also supports the department’s Wildland Team, which responds to fires in wooded and rural areas and depends on proper gear to work safely. The department says this support is essential for answering calls for structure fires, vehicle crashes, wildland fires, and other emergencies while keeping equipment in top condition.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company