💼 Police officer job open in Clear Lake Shores

The Clear Lake Shores Police Department is hiring TCOLE-licensed peace officers. Experience is preferred but not required, as long as you are licensed.

Pay and benefits:

$30.41/hour (about $63,244/year ) for 0–1 years of service

(about ) for of service Up to $34.40/hour (about $71,554/year ) for 5–6 years of service

(about ) for of service Overtime opportunities

opportunities Paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave

Medical, dental, vision, and retirement insurance

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) with a city contribution

If you’re ready to serve the community and meet the TCOLE licensing requirement, email your résumé to j.criddle@clearlakeshores-tx.gov to apply.