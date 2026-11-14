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Clear Lake Shores
💼 Clear Lake Shores hiring TCOLE-licensed police officer
11 days ago
💼 Police officer job open in Clear Lake Shores
The Clear Lake Shores Police Department is hiring TCOLE-licensed peace officers. Experience is preferred but not required, as long as you are licensed.
Pay and benefits:
- $30.41/hour (about $63,244/year) for 0–1 years of service
- Up to $34.40/hour (about $71,554/year) for 5–6 years of service
- Overtime opportunities
- Paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave
- Medical, dental, vision, and retirement insurance
- Flexible Spending Account (FSA) with a city contribution
If you’re ready to serve the community and meet the TCOLE licensing requirement, email your résumé to j.criddle@clearlakeshores-tx.gov to apply.
More Info: NOW HIRING: POLICE OFFICER • Clear Lake Shores, TX
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