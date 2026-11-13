If you’re putting in the time at the gym, you probably want to make sure you’re getting the most out of your workouts. Whether you’re lifting weights, taking a strength class, or working toward building more muscle, what you eat matters almost as much as the exercises you’re doing.

And one nutrient deserves particular attention: protein.

Protein helps your muscles repair and rebuild after exercise, supports strength gains, and plays an important role in maintaining muscle as you age. But getting enough isn’t always as simple as drinking a protein shake after a workout.

Here’s how much protein you actually need, when to eat it, and some easy ways to get more throughout the day.

How Much Protein Do You Need to Build Muscle?

The standard recommended dietary allowance for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. That’s enough to meet basic nutritional needs for most healthy adults, but people who exercise regularly, particularly those doing resistance training, may benefit from more.

For active adults, a commonly recommended range is 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. People training intensely to build muscle may benefit from amounts closer to 2.0 grams per kilogram.

Here’s what that looks like:

Body weight Daily protein target (1.2–1.6 g/kg) 120 pounds 65–87 grams 140 pounds 76–102 grams 160 pounds 87–116 grams 180 pounds 98–131 grams 200 pounds 109–145 grams

These aren’t rigid requirements, but they provide a useful starting point if you’re regularly strength training at Gold’s Gym.

And rather than trying to squeeze most of that protein into dinner, spreading it across your meals can make meeting your daily goal easier.

What Should You Eat Before a Workout?

Protein gets most of the attention when it comes to muscle building, but carbohydrates also matter. They provide energy for exercise, particularly during challenging strength sessions or higher-intensity classes.

If you’re eating a full meal two to three hours before training, aim for a combination of protein and carbohydrates.

Some easy options include:

Greek yogurt with berries and granola

Eggs with whole-grain toast

Oatmeal with milk and peanut butter

A turkey sandwich on whole-grain bread

If you’re heading to the gym in less than an hour, something smaller and easier to digest may be more comfortable, such as a banana or a piece of toast.

You don’t necessarily need a large dose of protein immediately before exercise, especially if you’ve already eaten a protein-rich meal earlier in the day.

How Much Protein Should You Eat After a Workout?

After a strength workout, your muscles use amino acids from protein to help repair and build muscle tissue.

A practical goal is around 20 to 40 grams of protein after training, depending on your body size, workout, and overall daily needs.

The good news is that you don’t have to rush home and eat within 30 minutes. Muscle protein synthesis remains elevated for hours after resistance exercise, and getting enough protein throughout the day is more important than hitting an exact post-workout deadline.

If your next meal is several hours away, though, a protein-rich snack can help bridge the gap.

Here are a few easy options:

Plain Greek yogurt: A 6-ounce serving provides approximately 17 grams of protein. Add nuts or seeds for a little more.

A 6-ounce serving provides approximately 17 grams of protein. Add nuts or seeds for a little more. Eggs: Three large eggs provide about 19 grams of protein. Pair them with whole-grain toast for a more substantial meal.

Three large eggs provide about 19 grams of protein. Pair them with whole-grain toast for a more substantial meal. Cottage cheese: One cup can provide around 25 grams of protein, depending on the brand.

One cup can provide around 25 grams of protein, depending on the brand. Chicken breast: Three ounces of cooked chicken provides approximately 26 grams of protein.

Three ounces of cooked chicken provides approximately 26 grams of protein. Tofu: Firm tofu can be a convenient plant-based option, with protein content varying by brand and serving size.

A protein shake can be useful when you’re short on time, but it’s certainly not required. Regular foods can provide everything your muscles need.

Why Protein Matters Even More as You Get Older

Building muscle isn’t only about looking stronger. Muscle plays a major role in metabolism, mobility, balance, and maintaining independence as you age.

Beginning in midlife, adults gradually lose muscle mass and strength, especially without regular resistance training.

That’s one reason strength training becomes increasingly valuable in your 40s, 50s, and beyond. But exercise alone isn’t the entire equation. Getting enough dietary protein helps provide the building blocks muscles need to recover and adapt.

Combining regular resistance training with adequate protein intake is one of the most effective ways to preserve muscle and support healthy aging.

The Easiest Way to Get More Protein Throughout the Day

One of the biggest challenges isn’t knowing which foods contain protein. It’s actually eating enough of them consistently.

Breakfast might be toast and coffee. Lunch could be a salad with very little protein. By dinner, there’s a lot of catching up to do.

A simpler approach is to include a meaningful protein source at every meal.

For example, someone aiming for approximately 100 grams of protein daily might eat:

Breakfast: Greek yogurt with berries and nuts, providing around 25 grams.

Greek yogurt with berries and nuts, providing around 25 grams. Lunch: Chicken and quinoa bowl with vegetables, providing around 30 grams.

Chicken and quinoa bowl with vegetables, providing around 30 grams. Snack: Cottage cheese or a protein smoothie, providing around 15 to 20 grams.

Cottage cheese or a protein smoothie, providing around 15 to 20 grams. Dinner: Salmon with roasted vegetables and potatoes, providing around 30 grams.

That adds up to approximately 100 to 105 grams without needing to rely heavily on supplements.

The exact foods can change based on your preferences, but the idea stays the same: make protein a regular part of your meals rather than something you only think about after exercise.

Make Your Gold’s Gym Workouts Count

Whether you’re just getting started with strength training or have been lifting for years, getting enough protein can help support the results you’re working toward.

Start by figuring out a reasonable daily protein target based on your body weight and activity level. Then focus on including protein at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a snack when needed.

There’s no need to overcomplicate workout nutrition or follow a strict eating schedule. Consistent strength training, adequate protein, and enough overall food to support your activity are what matter most.

And if you’re already making time for regular workouts at Gold’s Gym, making sure you’re eating enough protein is a smart way to support all that effort.

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