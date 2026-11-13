The MVCTC FFA Chapter will hold its 46th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Auction on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the MVCTC Campus; admission is $1, paid at the auction entrance. All money raised will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton to help families with seriously ill or injured children. Donations of clothing, toys, tools, hats, craft items, and similar goods are needed; to donate, contact Nick Wright at nwright@mvctc.com or 937-854-6356. All visitors must first check in at the Main Office, Door A5, with a valid state ID before being directed to auction parking and the entrance.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Miami Valley Career Technology Center