The Village of Clayton leaf vacuum machine is out of service, and with limited use of Village of Cape Vincent equipment, leaf vacuum collection will end on Friday, 2026-11-20. Until then, residents are asked to bag leaves and place them at the curb for pickup by Department of Public Works staff when possible, and after 2026-11-20 all leaves must be bagged for DPW pickup at the curb or disposed of by residents on their own.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Clayton NY