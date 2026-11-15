Donya Sartor

A special called city council meeting took place on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 12. The Jonesboro City Council met in its chambers to discuss and consider going forward with an independent inquiry into alleged allegations of misconduct by the city’s first-ever Black female mayor, Donya L. Sartor.

The agenda for the meeting stated that an “independent inquiry into allegations of official misconduct by Mayor Donya L. Sartor to determine whether formal removal proceedings under charter 5.16 is warranted, authorized the engagement of independent special counsel, established measures to prevent retaliation and preserve evidence, authorize necessary budget appropriations and amendments for the special counsel engagement and all other lawful purposes.”

The council approved the inquiry into the allegations.

The meeting, which was public, was held at 8 a.m., an unusual time slot for a weekday meeting.

The Clayton News Daily reached out to Sartor for comment on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 14.

Rick Blalock, the CEO of SNAG Enterprises, sent a statement in Sartor’s words on behalf of his client. The statement has since been made public.

“Today, as your mayor, I was once again forced to file a legal action against the City Council to protect our citizens and residents.

“During a Special Called meeting this morning at 8 a.m. the Jonesboro City Council adopted a resolution that immediately restricts my authority to perform the executive and administrative duties entrusted to me by the City Charter and the voters. This action advances an effort to disqualify and remove me based on claims I reject as frivolous and politically motivated.

“I believe the Council’s actions are unlawful, and as such in my official capacity as mayor, I am asking a court to intervene to protect the Office and the people who overwhelmingly elected me to hold it.”

The statement continued:

“We have been here before. In 2023, the Council, because of personal and political motivations tried to remove me then. A court intervened and I remain in Office. I reminded the Council of that intervention this morning.

“The people’s choice deserves respect, and political disagreements do not excuse disregarding the procedures that govern our city. People are tired of political witch hunts that pursue power while failing to serve the public.

“The Council has already spent $700,000 dollars trying to remove me — funds that could have improved our city. Now, taxpayers face still even more expense.

“I remain focused on our citizens. What’s important is that despite these repeated efforts to harm our government, under my administration, we have continued delivering for Jonesboro. As mayor, I have done what’s never been done before: securing $4 million in federal funds for the City, in addition to approximately $200,000 in grants. Our record includes budget surpluses each year, and programs supporting children, seniors and families. Those accomplishments reflect the work of City employees, community partners and residents who believe in our future.”

Sartor was elected as the first Black mayor of Jonesboro, the county seat of Clayton County, in 2023.