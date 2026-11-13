Clayton County Restaurant Report Card – 11/12/2026

The Georgia Department of Public Health conducted food service inspections in Clayton County on 11/12/2026. The following 5 establishments were inspected.

🔴 Grade U (Failing) = below 70 | 🟠 Grade C = 70–79 | 🟡 Grade B = 80–89 | 🟢 Grade A = 90–100

🟢 Grade A (90–100) — 5 locations

WENDY'S STORE #100 — 🟢 91 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 3847 HIGHWAY 138 STOCKBRIDGE, GA 30281 • (770) 507-685977 FLAVORS WINGS & PHILLY — 🟢 91 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 10355 TARA BLVD JONESBORO, GA 30236 • (901) 438-9015MCDONALDS — 🟢 92 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 3825 HIGHWAY 138 SE STOCKBRIDGE, GA 30281 • (770) 483-6760JITE'S KITCHEN — 🟢 96 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 6712 TARA BLVD JONESBORO, GA 30326 • (678) 748-2921AMAZING TERIYAKI — 🟢 100 (Grade A)• Inspected: 11-12-2026 • 7965 TARA BLVD STE 280 JONESBORO, GA 30236 • (678) 642-9999

Source: Georgia Environmental Health Food Service Inspection database. Data reflects food service inspections conducted 11/12/2026–11/12/2026.