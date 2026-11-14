Clayton’s healthcare scene is growing, especially in senior care and counseling. If you’re licensed and love direct patient or family work, there are several solid full-time options right now.

Employer: ALG Senior – Kingswood Reserve

ALG Senior – Location: Clayton, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This role leads the Memory Care program, building person-centered care plans for residents with dementia, training staff, and working closely with families. Good fit if you have senior living experience and enjoy combining hands-on care with leadership and quality improvement.

Employer: ALG Senior – Kingswood Reserve

ALG Senior – Location: Clayton, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

You’ll coordinate overall resident care, manage individualized service plans, and supervise caregiving staff to keep care compliant and consistent. Great for an LPN/RN or experienced senior-care pro who likes organizing care, leading a team, and being the main contact for families.

Employer: House of Hope of NC

Location: Clayton, NC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $60,000–$68,000/year, based on licensure, education, and experience

This Christian ministry role focuses on family therapy for both residential teen girls and outpatient clients of all ages. You’ll manage a family-focused caseload, lead parenting groups, handle crisis work, and use evidence-based approaches like CBT, EMDR, and trauma-informed care.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.