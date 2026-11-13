Clayton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big national brands to small local practices. Here are several solid roles if you want steady hours and patient-focused work close to home.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Clayton, NC (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/02/2027

You’ll be on the front line helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and give friendly service at the counter, drive-thru, and phone. Includes structured training, clear SOPs, and access to part-time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Bee at Home

Bee at Home Location: Clayton, Garner & nearby areas (in-home / on the road)

(in-home / on the road) Type: Flexible (full-time, part-time, PRN, per diem)

Flexible (full-time, part-time, PRN, per diem) Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

Work one-on-one with clients at home, helping with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. You’ll get weekly pay, a paperless system (no timesheets drop-off), and a flexible schedule with a locally owned, supportive team.

Note: There’s a very similar Bee at Home posting focused on Garner; this listing covers Clayton plus surrounding areas and uses the same pay, requirements, and application link.

Employer: Clayton Audiology PLLC

Location: Clayton, NC (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $20.00/hour

Join a small, close-knit clinic helping patients with hearing care, from scheduling and phone support to basic hearing aid checks, cleanings, and troubleshooting. Comes with paid time off, holidays, and chances for professional development in a specialty setting.

Employer: WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Location: Clayton, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate radiographic equipment in an urgent care setting, including pediatrics, under physician orders and strict radiation safety procedures. Ideal if you’re a Registered Radiologic Technologist and a graduate of a Radiologic Technology program, with 1 year of clinical radiology experience preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on schedule and experience for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking so you can job-hunt together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.