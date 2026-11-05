🏥 Clayton NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $32.50/hr

Clayton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are several local roles where your clinical skills can really matter.

Employer: UNC Health (Johnston Health)

UNC Health (Johnston Health) Location: Clayton, NC – 3rd Floor Med/Surg Unit

– 3rd Floor Med/Surg Unit Salary: $18.00 – $24.66/hour (hiring range) + UNC Health Incentive Program

+ UNC Health Incentive Program Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, onsite, rotating schedule

Busy 24-bed med/surg unit with strong teamwork and clear patient ratios (1 RN: 5–6 patients, multiple NAs per shift). Great fit if you’re a NA I listed with NC DHHS and want steady hours, a wide mix of diagnoses, and a chance to grow inside a large health system.

Employer: UNC Health (Johnston Health)

UNC Health (Johnston Health) Location: Clayton, NC – 3rd Floor Med/Surg Unit

– 3rd Floor Med/Surg Unit Salary: $18.00 – $24.66/hour (hiring range)

Type: Per diem, onsite, rotating schedule

Same supportive UNC Health med/surg team, but with per diem flexibility—ideal if you want to pick up shifts around school, another job, or family needs. Requires Nursing Assistant I listing with NC DHHS and BLS.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5046

Location: 805 Town Centre Blvd, Clayton, NC 27520

Salary: $19.50 – $32.50/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-time or Part-time, opening/morning shifts

Retail pharmacy role focused on processing prescriptions and helping customers with their meds. Comes with health, financial, and PTO benefits, plus Walmart-paid education through Live Better U—good if you want strong pay, benefits, and a clear career path.

Employer: MAC Partners (locally owned home care)

(locally owned home care) Location: Clayton, Garner, and surrounding areas

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, with options for full-time, PRN, or per diem

In-home care role helping clients with ADLs, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Offers weekly paychecks, a paperless system, and flexible schedules—great if you like one-on-one care and working in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Clayton tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.