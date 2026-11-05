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🏥 Clayton NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $32.50/hr
Clayton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are several local roles where your clinical skills can really matter.
Nursing Assistant I – Medical/Surgical Unit (Full-Time)
- Employer: UNC Health (Johnston Health)
- Location: Clayton, NC – 3rd Floor Med/Surg Unit
- Salary: $18.00 – $24.66/hour (hiring range) + UNC Health Incentive Program
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, onsite, rotating schedule
Busy 24-bed med/surg unit with strong teamwork and clear patient ratios (1 RN: 5–6 patients, multiple NAs per shift). Great fit if you’re a NA I listed with NC DHHS and want steady hours, a wide mix of diagnoses, and a chance to grow inside a large health system.
Nursing Assistant I – Medical/Surgical Unit (Per Diem)
- Employer: UNC Health (Johnston Health)
- Location: Clayton, NC – 3rd Floor Med/Surg Unit
- Salary: $18.00 – $24.66/hour (hiring range)
- Type: Per diem, onsite, rotating schedule
Same supportive UNC Health med/surg team, but with per diem flexibility—ideal if you want to pick up shifts around school, another job, or family needs. Requires Nursing Assistant I listing with NC DHHS and BLS.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5046
- Location: 805 Town Centre Blvd, Clayton, NC 27520
- Salary: $19.50 – $32.50/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, opening/morning shifts
Retail pharmacy role focused on processing prescriptions and helping customers with their meds. Comes with health, financial, and PTO benefits, plus Walmart-paid education through Live Better U—good if you want strong pay, benefits, and a clear career path.
Home Health Aide / PCA / CNA
- Employer: MAC Partners (locally owned home care)
- Location: Clayton, Garner, and surrounding areas
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, with options for full-time, PRN, or per diem
In-home care role helping clients with ADLs, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Offers weekly paychecks, a paperless system, and flexible schedules—great if you like one-on-one care and working in the community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Clayton tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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