Clayton’s architecture and engineering scene is busy right now, with solid hybrid roles and clear growth paths. If you’re into buildings, power, or grid work, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: NewGround

NewGround Location: Clayton, MO (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead architectural construction documents, coordinate with engineers and consultants, and support BIM across the studio. This role is ideal for a licensed architect with 10+ years in commercial work who loves detailing, codes, and mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Clayton, MO (hybrid, 3 days in office)

(hybrid, 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Target Start Date: January 2027

Salary: $62,998 – $90,586

Great fit for a new or recent Mechanical/Chemical/Aerospace grad who likes thermodynamics, heat transfer, and fluid mechanics. You’ll size equipment and piping, create P&IDs and specs, and support power and oil & gas projects with strong training and a clear salary range.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Clayton, MO (hybrid, relocation available)

(hybrid, relocation available) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,019 – $152,807

Senior role for engineers with 7+ years in underground transmission and CYMCAP experience. You’ll design up to 500kV lines, lead small teams, handle duct bank layouts, cable selection, and specs, with strong pay and benefits plus hybrid flexibility.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.