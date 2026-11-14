undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Clayton, MO Engineering Roles with Multiple Hybrid Openings
Clayton’s architecture and engineering scene is busy right now, with solid hybrid roles and clear growth paths. If you’re into buildings, power, or grid work, these three openings are worth a look.
Senior Architectural Specialist with BIM Support
- Employer: NewGround
- Location: Clayton, MO (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead architectural construction documents, coordinate with engineers and consultants, and support BIM across the studio. This role is ideal for a licensed architect with 10+ years in commercial work who loves detailing, codes, and mentoring junior staff.
Mechanical Engineer 1 (Entry Level) – Energy & Industrial (January 2027)
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Clayton, MO (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Target Start Date: January 2027
- Salary: $62,998 – $90,586
Great fit for a new or recent Mechanical/Chemical/Aerospace grad who likes thermodynamics, heat transfer, and fluid mechanics. You’ll size equipment and piping, create P&IDs and specs, and support power and oil & gas projects with strong training and a clear salary range.
Senior Underground Transmission Line Engineer 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Clayton, MO (hybrid, relocation available)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,019 – $152,807
Senior role for engineers with 7+ years in underground transmission and CYMCAP experience. You’ll design up to 500kV lines, lead small teams, handle duct bank layouts, cable selection, and specs, with strong pay and benefits plus hybrid flexibility.
If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.