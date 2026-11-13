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💰 Clayton, MO Accounting Jobs: Multiple Roles With $100K–$400K Pay
Clayton’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for folks with audit and nonprofit experience. If you’ve got your CPA (or you’re close), there are some strong options here.
Audit Partner
- Employer: Jobot
- Location: Clayton, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $400,000 per year
Partner-track role at a top-ranked public accounting firm with a big focus on work–life balance. You’ll need an active CPA and 10–15+ years of public accounting with heavy audit leadership and proven ability to grow a book of business.
Audit Manager
- Employer: Jobot
- Location: Clayton, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $170,000 per year
Lead multiple audit engagements at a fast-growing firm that still pushes flexible schedules and family time. Requires an active CPA and 5–8+ years in public accounting with a focus on audit/assurance and managing teams.
Assistant Controller, Outsourced Accounting – Nonprofit Clients
- Employer: Wipfli
- Location: Clayton, MO (supports 100% remote work)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join Wipfli’s client advisory services team and support nonprofit clients with month-end close, KPIs, and grant reporting. You’ll want a bachelor’s in accounting or finance, 5+ years of experience, and hands-on work with nonprofit federal grants; CPA is preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the hiring team has similar roles open that aren’t widely posted yet.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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