🍽️ Several Clayton Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Clayton’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, and a few solid front-of-house roles are open. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Missouri Athletic Club

Missouri Athletic Club Location: Clayton, MO (Clayton Clubhouse)

(Clayton Clubhouse) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Welcome members and guests at one of St. Louis’ top private clubs. You’ll manage reservations and seating, coordinate with the kitchen and servers, and keep the host stand running smoothly—great if you’re organized and love a polished, club-style setting.

Employer: Marriott International / The Ritz-Carlton

Location: 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton, MO 63105

Type: Part-time, Non-management

Salary: Not listed

Front desk-style role focused on check-in, check-out, and helping guests through their whole stay. Good fit if you want luxury hotel experience, don’t mind being on your feet, and like solving guest needs with a personal touch.

Employer: Darden / The Capital Grille

Location: Clayton, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips (exact rate not listed)

Support servers in an upscale dining room—clear and reset tables, keep the lobby and service areas stocked and tidy, and help deliver food and drinks. Comes with weekly pay and access to benefits like medical, dental, and a 401(k) if you qualify.

Employer: Darden / The Capital Grille

Location: Clayton, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips (exact rate not listed)

Move plates from kitchen to table and help keep service fast and accurate in a fine-dining setting. You’ll follow plating and safety standards and work closely with both cooks and servers—great if you like a fast pace and clear routines.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.