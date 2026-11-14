undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Clayton County
Free diaper distribution held at Headquarters Library
2 days ago
The Clayton County Library System, Helping Mamas, and Chairwoman Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry hosted a free diaper distribution at the Headquarters Library this past week, where families received diapers in various sizes and a limited selection of feminine hygiene products.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Clayton County Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.