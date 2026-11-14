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Clayton County
Senior Services hosts 4th Caregivers Symposium
3 days ago
Clayton County Senior Services held the Care in Action: 4th Annual Caregivers Symposium at the Flint River Community Center, offering a free event with caregiving tips, wellness activities, a free bag of produce from Eat Right Atlanta, and chances for caregivers to connect and be honored for their work.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Clayton County Government
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