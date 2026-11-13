Clayton County residents are asked to share their views on roads and transportation in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Mobility 2055 survey, which will guide how federal and state money is spent on roads, transit, and walking/biking across metro Atlanta. The survey is open through Friday, November 13, 2026 and aims to address growth, improve travel, and support the regional economy. For more details, visit the project website at https://atlantaregional.org/mobility2055, contact Denise Smith at dsmith@hummingbirdfirm.com or 404-566-6333 (ext. 103), and take the survey at https://publicinput.com/w77462#tab-83344.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clayton County Government