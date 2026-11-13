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Fulton County
I-285 lane closures in southwest Fulton this weekend
9 days ago
Work crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes and shift traffic on I-285 in southwest Fulton County from 9 p.m. on Friday, November 13 until 5 a.m. on Monday, November 16. Drivers should expect delays and use extra caution in the work zone during this time.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Clayton County Government
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