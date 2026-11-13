📢 CCPS students shine at 4th Annual Spanish Spelling Bee

Clayton County Public Schools recently held its Fourth Annual Spanish Spelling Bee at the Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro.

After 13 rounds of tough Spanish vocabulary, Miss Fernanda Tellez, an 8th grader at M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts, took 1st place with the winning word “equinoccio.”

The top winners were:

1st Place: Fernanda Tellez, M.D. Roberts Middle School of the Arts , Grade 8

Fernanda Tellez, , Grade 8 2nd Place: Jaqueline Rivera, Forest Park Middle School , Grade 8

Jaqueline Rivera, , Grade 8 3rd Place: Saqmmy Perez-Mallma, Mundy’s Mill Middle School, Grade 7

Students from elementary and middle schools across the district participated, with faculty and staff serving as moderators and evaluators to support the event and promote multilingual citizenship.

All three winners will advance to the state competition later this school year.