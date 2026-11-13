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Clayton County
📅 Veterans Day message from CCPS Superintendent Hendrix
9 days ago
📅 Veterans Day message from CCPS Superintendent
In observance of Veterans Day, Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent/CEO Dr. Douglas Hendrix Sr. has shared a special video message.
In his message, he offers gratitude and appreciation to veterans and their families for their service to our country.
Families, staff, and community members are encouraged to:
- Watch Dr. Hendrix’s Veterans Day message by clicking the image in the original post
- Join the district in honoring and celebrating veterans and their families today
It’s a simple way to pause, reflect, and say thank you to those who have served.
More Info: Here's What's Happening - Clayton County Public Sc...
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