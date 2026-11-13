📅 Veterans Day message from CCPS Superintendent

In observance of Veterans Day, Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent/CEO Dr. Douglas Hendrix Sr. has shared a special video message.

In his message, he offers gratitude and appreciation to veterans and their families for their service to our country.

Families, staff, and community members are encouraged to:

Watch Dr. Hendrix’s Veterans Day message by clicking the image in the original post

by clicking the image in the original post Join the district in honoring and celebrating veterans and their families today

It’s a simple way to pause, reflect, and say thank you to those who have served.