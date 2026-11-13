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Clayton County
📢 Make Math Matter video contest with prizes up to $200
9 days ago
📢 Win up to $200 by showing how your family uses math at home
Clayton County Public Schools is celebrating National Family Engagement Month with a fun contest called “Making Math Matter.”
Families are invited to:
- Create and upload a short video of your family using math in everyday life
- Ideas include cooking, shopping, playing games, budgeting, or any daily activity that uses math
Prizes:
- 1st Place: $200
- 2nd Place: $100
- 3rd Place: $40 gas card
This is open to Clayton County families, and the community will vote to pick the winners.
For more information, email Tiffany Brown at tiffany.brown@clayton.k12.ga.us.
More Info: Here's What's Happening - Clayton County Public Sc...
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