📢 Win up to $200 by showing how your family uses math at home

Clayton County Public Schools is celebrating National Family Engagement Month with a fun contest called “Making Math Matter.”

Families are invited to:

Create and upload a short video of your family using math in everyday life

of your family using math in everyday life Ideas include cooking, shopping, playing games, budgeting, or any daily activity that uses math

Prizes:

1st Place: $200

2nd Place: $100

3rd Place: $40 gas card

This is open to Clayton County families, and the community will vote to pick the winners.

For more information, email Tiffany Brown at tiffany.brown@clayton.k12.ga.us.