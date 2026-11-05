Free Caregivers Symposium at Flint River Center

The Clayton County Senior Services Department will host the 4th Annual Caregivers Symposium: Care in Action on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flint River Community Center. The free event will offer caregiving resources, wellness activities, self-care experiences, free lunch, and a Kids Zone, and the first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary produce bag. Registration is free and open to anyone caring for a parent, spouse, child, family member, or friend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clayton County Senior Services Department