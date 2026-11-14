Clayton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you like to cook, fix up your home, or garden, there may be something here for you.

Item: Big box of assorted cookbooks

Condition: Mixed/assorted (details not listed)

Location: Dana Hills, Clayton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A large box of cookbooks is up for grabs. Great if you enjoy trying new recipes or want to build up your kitchen library. Assorted titles and types of cooking are included, all together in one big box.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free landfill dirt

Amount: About 2–3 truck loads

Location: Downtown Clayton, Clayton, CA (easy access off Clayton Rd., Concord area)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is free fill dirt, good for leveling low spots or other outdoor projects. The poster notes there is easy access, which should help with loading trucks or trailers. Plan your own tools and transport.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White bathroom vanity with countertop, backsplash, and sink

Condition: Needs TLC (repair or cleanup)

Location: Dana Hills, Clayton, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a white bathroom vanity that comes with the countertop, backsplash, and sink included. The poster says it needs some TLC, so it may be best for someone who likes DIY projects or is willing to fix it up before use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Clayton tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.